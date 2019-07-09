FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, July 9, 2019:
#1 Child shot in Fresno, police searching for suspects
The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in east central Fresno that injured a 5-year-old boy.
It happened around 7:40 pm Monday near Winery and Yale.
While they were investigating the scene, they received a phone call that a 5-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The boy is now at the hospital in what police describe as "stable but guarded" condition.
Officers do not have a description of the suspects, but they do believe it was two men who are both gang members.
#2 Earthquake emergency declaration
President Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for California after two large earthquakes struck near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest.
Clean-up and damage assessment are now underway after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Friday night and a 6.4 struck on July 4th.
#3 Affordable Care Act hearing
A federal appeals court will consider the fate of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on Tuesday.
Last December, a federal judge struck down Obamacare, deeming it unconstitutional after the individual mandate was repealed.
Today, a three-judge panel is scheduled to hear oral arguments, appealing that ruling.
#4 Steyer running for president
Bay Area billionaire, Tom Steyer, has changed his mind and is joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The 62-year-old is known for being an outspoken opponent of President Trump, spending his own money to produce and air television ads calling for his impeachment.
#5 Friant Dam water release
Officials at Friant Dam say Millerton Lake is at 100 percent capacity.
As a result, they are releasing some water over the spillway to bring water levels back down.
The release is also increasing the flow into the San Joaquin River.
