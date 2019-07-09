FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, July 9, 2019:The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in east central Fresno that injured a 5-year-old boy.It happened around 7:40 pm Monday near Winery and Yale.While they were investigating the scene, they received a phone call that a 5-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.The boy is now at the hospital in what police describe as "stable but guarded" condition.Officers do not have a description of the suspects, but they do believe it was two men who are both gang members.President Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for California after two large earthquakes struck near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest.Clean-up and damage assessment are now underway after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Friday night and a 6.4 struck on July 4th.A federal appeals court will consider the fate of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on Tuesday.Last December, a federal judge struck down Obamacare, deeming it unconstitutional after the individual mandate was repealed.Today, a three-judge panel is scheduled to hear oral arguments, appealing that ruling.Bay Area billionaire, Tom Steyer, has changed his mind and is joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.The 62-year-old is known for being an outspoken opponent of President Trump, spending his own money to produce and air television ads calling for his impeachment.Officials at Friant Dam say Millerton Lake is at 100 percent capacity.As a result, they are releasing some water over the spillway to bring water levels back down.The release is also increasing the flow into the San Joaquin River.