Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, July 10, 2019:Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are visiting the South Valley.Upon his arrival at Lemoore Naval Air Station, he'll head to Coalinga for a fundraising luncheon at Harris Ranch.He'll then attend an event at Freitas & Sons Farms just outside Lemoore. The event starts around 1:30 p.m., Pence is the special guest for a trade discussion regarding NAFTA. It is a public event, but it requires a previous RSVP.Mrs. Pence will hold an event at the Lemoore Naval Air Station to speak with military spouses about employment opportunities.They'll depart in the mid-afternoon Wednesday, scheduled for arrival at Vandenburg Air Force Base just before 5 p.m.The search is on for the suspect that opened fire on a man in Southeast Fresno, shooting him twice in the leg.It happened in front of a home on Eugenia and Price Avenues, just after 1 a.m.Police say a physical fight about 30 minutes earlier between the victim and the suspect's sister motivated the attack.A Tulare County mother will be in court Wednesday morning to face a second murder charge.It comes after the youngest son of Sherri Telnas died on Sunday.Telnas is accused of drowning her two boys, 12-year-old Jackson and 7-year-old Jacob Ray, on June 29th.Jackson died the day of the alleged attack.Lemoore City Councilmember Holly Blair is scheduled for arraignment on August 6th following a weekend arrest for domestic violence.She is accused of threatening and punching her husband on Sunday. Blair is already facing charges from a previous incident at Lemoore police department last month.A ticker-tape parade is underway in New York for the U.S. Women's World Cup team.They defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to claim the title.This is not the first time New York City has celebrated the women's big win.There was also a ticker-tape parade for the team in 2015 when they last won the World Cup championship.