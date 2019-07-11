5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Thursday, July 11, 2019:A shooting investigation is underway in Northeast Fresno after authorities say a man was wounded while attempting to kidnap his estranged wife.It happened at a home on Portland and Mariposa before midnight Wednesday.Police say a pool party was happening at the home, when a man showed up wearing a mask, carrying a handgun and demanding the woman.A resident pulled out a shotgun and shots were fired. The masked man was shot in the arm.He fled and showed up at the hospital for treatment.Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Parlier Wednesday night.It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Manning and Zediker Avenues.Deputies say there was a disturbance between family members shortly before the shooting.Fresno police are hoping to crack down on violence stemming from parties around town.They say shootings are down this year, but the number of people getting shot is up by 44 percent.One of the youngest victims, 10-month old Fayth, was shot in the head last month but is doing well in her recovery.Coastal Commission meets to discuss possible closure of Oceano DunesThe future of off-road riding at the Oceano Dunes is at question Thursday with the California Coastal Commission.A meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel in San Luis Obispo. This comes after several ATV-related crashes, including four that ended in death.After New Orleans flooding, Louisiana braces for possible Hurricane BarryA state of emergency is in effect Thursday morning in Louisiana as officials track a tropical threat in the Gulf of Mexico that could possibly reach hurricane strength.The first wave of storms is bringing severe flash flooding to New Orleans.Some evacuations are already in place.