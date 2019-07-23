5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Tuesday, July 23, 2019:

#1 Man shot in the chest outside central Fresno gas station

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the chest in Central Fresno overnight.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Garland.

Police say a man in his twenties was with a woman on the sidewalk when a man walked up to them, pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The victim was last reported in critical condition. The woman was not hurt.

#2 Shooting investigation underway near southwest Fresno cooling center

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a cooling center in southwest Fresno.

It happened around 4:30 this morning on Inyo and A Street.

Police say at least nine shots were fired, one striking a fence, near the Frank H. Ball Community Center.

The facility is used as a cooling center for the community during heatwaves.

#3 4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

Another strong earthquake has rattled the Ridgecrest area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the ground shook at 12:45 a.m.

Several people reported feeling the earthquake. There are no known reports of damage.

This comes after two massive earthquakes did major damage to the area July 4th and 5th.

#4 Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to be laid to rest in Tuesday funeral

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia Tuesday.

It will be a private service and interment.

The 99-year-old and World War II veteran died last week at a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke.

#5 Brexit backer Boris Johnson voted next British prime minister

Boris Johnson has been elected Britain's new prime minister.

It was announced Tuesday morning that he defeated Jeremy Hunt to lead the United Kingdom's Conservative Party.

Johnson will take over as Prime Minister tomorrow replacing Theresa May.
