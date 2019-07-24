5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Wednesday, July 24, 2019:

#1 Robert Mueller testimony: Special counsel to be questioned about Trump, Russia investigation

The former special counsel is currently before members of congress giving his testimony.

Robert Mueller is answering questions about his investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 election.

He is expected to testify for more than five hours. You can watch the entire testimony here.

#2 Police looking for suspects involved in deadly southeast Fresno shooting

The search is on for suspects in a deadly late-night shooting in Southeast Fresno.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kings Canyon Road and Philip near the Arco gas station.

A 40-year-old man was shot several times after he and a friend got into an argument with two other men.

#3 California DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

More than 180 DMV offices across the state, including in the Valley, will be closed Wednesday morning while employees take part in customer service training.

It's part of a plan to improve efficiencies with the DMV. All offices will re-open at 1 p.m.

During the closure call centers will remain open and so will self-service kiosks.

#4 Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Sanger to sign safe and affordable water bill

Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting the Valley today.

He will be in Sanger to sign a new bill designed to help fund safe and affordable drinking water.

The bill will allocate up to $130 million a year to safe drinking water projects.

#5 Exclusive look inside Amazon's southwest Fresno fulfillment center

Amazon is celebrating the grand opening of one of its newest fulfillment centers in southwest Fresno and we're getting an exclusive look inside.

The company will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility at 1 p.m. this afternoon on Orange Avenue, between Central and North Avenues.

Local leaders will have the chance to check out the building, which has created new opportunities and jobs for people in the Valley
