5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Thursday, July 25, 2019:Final repairs are complete to get a busy roadway back open after a water main break.The 16-inch water pipe burst just before 4 on Wednesday afternoon on Shields just east of Clovis Avenue.Water poured into the roadway causing the closure of two lanes.Area residents were also left without water for several hours.City crews have been out all night to complete the repair.One of the two lanes is now back open to traffic.A man is in custody accused of breaking into a Merced woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her.Police used DNA to identify 33-year-old Angelo Powers for the alleged attack last month near 12th and T Streets.Police say pictures the woman took of the suspect and posted on Facebook helped lead to the arrest.Last year's massive wildfires have foothill residents worried about their homes as they fear being dropped from their insurance policies.In the Madera County, some mountain residents have already received letters canceling their fire insurance coverage as others are seeing rates rise.Puerto Rico's governor is stepping down after nearly two weeks of massive protests in the country.Governor Ricardo Rossello made the announcement on Facebook shortly before midnight that he'll leave office next Friday.This comes after the leak of offensive group chats.Top lawmakers and the president are weighing the words of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.On Wednesday he spent over six hours testifying about his Russia investigation.During that time he warned that other countries are also developing the capability to meddle in US elections.