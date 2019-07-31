5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for Wednesday, July 31, 2019:Investigators are saying Sunday's deadly attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival appears to have been planned.They found extra ammunition stashed by a nearby creek and a shotgun in the 19-year-old suspect's car.He grew up less than a mile from the event.Three people were killed including two children when Santino Legan opened fire.Democratic Presidential hopefuls will square off once again tonight.10 more candidates are getting ready to take the stage in Detroit for the second half of the Democratic Presidential debate.Tonight Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will spar.They clashed in the last series of debates.Wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is due in court today.He is facing charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors.Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for sex in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.He is being held in jail without bail.Fire investigators in Porterville are working to determine what sparked an early morning house fire.It was first reported just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at Cobb and Olive.Upon arrival firefighters say flames were shooting from the roof.The home was abandoned and is a total loss.Local CAL FIRE captain who lost his wife right after she gave birth to their twins has been picked to receive the Extreme Makeover home.Captain Nick Reeder has spent nearly two decades giving back to the community as a firefighter.Last year, his wife, Amanda died shorts after giving birth to their twin girls.Reeder says he's not sure how the show heard of his story, but he received an email from the show's producer telling him he should apply.Reeder and his girls are excited as each of these walls are a symbol of hope."It means a new start, it means....a future for my girls," he said.The crew will move that bus on Sunday and welcome the Reeder family into their new home.