5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for August 1, 2019:A search is still underway this morning for a missing pilot from Lemoore Naval Air station following a fighter jet crash in Southern California.That accident happened yesterday morning during a training session in an area known as "Stars Wars Canyon" at Death Valley National Park.Seven tourists from France were also injured by flying debris.An investigation is underway into an early morning shooting at a North Fresno gas station.It started as an argument between three men just after three 3 a.m. Thursday on Blackstone at Sierra.At one point, someone fired two shots.No one was hit but one man was pinned to a wall by a vehicle.He escaped with minor injuries.Two men were detained for warrants.A pair of families are in temporary housing this morning after fire destroyed a vacant home and then spread to their duplex next door.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mono and Sixth in Southeast Fresno.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say they received reports of homeless activity in the area.Investigators are looking into whether there are more victims of suspected serial killer Buford King.Yesterday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office charged King with the death of two men in 2016 and one in 2011.In March, deputies found remains of two of the men on King's Squaw Valley property.Two cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Fresno County and at least five more Fresno County patients are also suspected of having the illness.All the victims live in different areas ranging from Clovis to Southeast Fresno.120 samples of trapped mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile.