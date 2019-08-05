5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for August 5, 2019:A westbound lane of Highway 198 just east of Hanford is closed as crews continue the cleanup following a deadly late-night crash.A pick-up truck and big rig crashed head-on at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after highway patrol officials say the pick-up truck veered into the oncoming lane.The pick-up truck driver died at the scene.Caltrans says that roadway should be back open in about another hour.President Trump will address the nation in just a few minutes following two deadly mass shootings.The most recent early Sunday morning claimed nine lives and injured 27 others outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.The gunman is dead and identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts.His sister was among the victims.A motive for the attack is unknown.21-year-old Patrick Crusius is in custody facing capital murder charges and the death penalty after opening fire inside an El Paso Walmart Saturday morning during the busy back-to-school shopping season.20 people were killed and dozens more injured.Officials suspect the attack is linked to an anti-immigration manifesto posted online.57-year-old Cesar Sayoc will be sentenced today for mailing more than a dozen fake pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.A judge will require Sayoc to serve at least 10 years in prison the mandatory minimum requirement for his plea to 65 charges.No one was hurt by the packages but they did cause widespread fear and panic.The granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy will be laid to rest today.22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill died Thursday after police were called to the Kennedy family compound in Massachusetts for a possible drug overdose.Hill later died at a Cape Cod hospital.The exact cause of death is not yet released.