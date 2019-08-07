5 Things To Know Before You Go

Here are the five things to know before you go for August 7, 2019:An investigation is underway after three people were shot near the Fresno County town of Biola.It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday with all three victims fleeing their attacker.One man ended up at this house on Biola and Shields.Another man and a woman showed up at the Biola Fire Station asking for help.All were rushed to the hospital.They were struck in the lower body by birdshot from a shot gun blast and are expected to recover.The search for a suspect continues.Police are searching for two men following an argument that turned deadly in Dinuba.It happened on Yale Avenue near O Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officers say 35-year-old Antonio Lopez was shot to death.A second victim suffered stab wounds and is expected to survive.A four-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy are in the hospital after getting hurt in an ATV accident in Kings County.It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say an older child driving the ATV lost control rolling the vehicle over into a canal.The boys were trapped under the vehicle in water until help arrived.President Trump will visit the sites of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton today.He's on his way to Ohio right now.The President plans to carry a message of unity and healing for the communities impacted by the attacks.31 people died and more than 50 others were hurt in both shootings over the weekend.Fresno Unified board members are expected to vote later today on whether to censure trustee Terry Slatic.The possible move to publicly disapprove of his actions comes after several controversial confrontations on school campuses since he took office in December.