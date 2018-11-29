5 things you need to know before you go

Here are the five things you need to know before you go today.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
#1

President Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to Congress regarding the Russia Investigation.

#2

Residents in the Malibu area who were forced to flee their homes during the Woolsey Fire are being advised to prepare for the possibility of evacuating again.

At this point, forecasters only expect the storm to cause minor mudflows and flooding, but that could change.

The Woolsey Fire charred nearly 97-thousand acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures.

#3

Highway 140 in the Mariposa County burn scar area is closed right now due to mudslide concerns.

The closure began Thursday morning at 2 a.m. extending for 17 miles in an area between Mariposa and the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park.

This comes after the mountains got more than an inch of rain and experienced some small mud and rock slides.

#4/#5

In the Valley, road crews were out overnight and all day yesterday preparing the roadways for rain.

They were cleaning gutters and clearing storm drains.

If you live in Fresno and experience any roadway flooding contact the city through their Fresgo app.
