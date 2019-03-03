Momo challenge scares 5-year-old boy, prompts call to police

EMBED <>More Videos

5-year-old calls police after seeing Momo challenge.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Warnings about the "Momo challenge" swept Facebook and other social media in recent days, as parents worried about the videos that encourage children to hurt themselves or do other harmful tasks such as turning on stoves without telling their parents.

5-year-old Giovanni Pedroza says, "I just close my eyes and my eyes were thinking that the Momo challenge was right there."

The online hoax caused the 5-year-old to call the police.

RELATED: 'It's terrifying': Fresno school temporarily blocks YouTube because of Momo Challenge

When the dispatcher answered, she assured Giovanni that the character was not real, saying "if anybody asks you to do anything like that you always tell your mom and dad."

The 5-year-old and the dispatcher, Natalie, met for the first time after she invited him to the police department for a tour.

The police department gave him a flashlight and a teddy bear to protect him from his fears of Momo.
Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
SpaceX's new crew capsule aces space station docking
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Show More
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
At least one person killed in crash involving big rig in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News