5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at Texas church

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 5-year-old child has died after authorities say a table fell on him in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries in the 1740 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway, near Ella Blvd.Deputies say that when they arrived they were told that the boy was inside of a room playing by himself when the furniture, that was initially reported as a large granite shelf, fell on him.Officials confirm, though, that despite that initial report, it was a table, and not a shelf.It's unclear how many people were at the church when it happened.The boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.Authorities are still investigating to see if there was something on top of the table that may have caused it to fall.