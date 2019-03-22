Disasters & Accidents

5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at Texas church

EMBED <>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 5-year-old child has died after authorities say a table fell on him in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries in the 1740 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway, near Ella Blvd.

Deputies say that when they arrived they were told that the boy was inside of a room playing by himself when the furniture, that was initially reported as a large granite shelf, fell on him.

Officials confirm, though, that despite that initial report, it was a table, and not a shelf.

It's unclear how many people were at the church when it happened.

The boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating to see if there was something on top of the table that may have caused it to fall.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsharris countychild deathchild killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot by woman in southwest Fresno after charging at her friend with knife
Thieves hit ranch four times in 1 night, steal property worth $10,000
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
UPDATE: City of Fresno rejects proposal to make giving to panhandlers illegal
Another Fresno Ulta Beauty store robbed at lightning speed
Hunt on for Visalia man who jumped into frigid river to escape cops
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Show More
California water tax: Mixed reactions in Valley over proposal
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
Gov. Newsom pushes for fee to clean up tainted water
Woman pulled over for possible DUI runs onto Hwy 99, hit and killed by car
Investigation continues to find cause behind ITC facility fire
More TOP STORIES News