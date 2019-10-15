FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 5-year-old Clovis girl that was found unconscious in a bathtub two weeks ago has passed away, according to her family.
The family tells Action News that Kassidy Salas fought hard for those few weeks, longer than what doctors expected but ultimately succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.
Kassidy's family released this statement after her passing:
"She loved Disneyland and Minnie Mouse. She wanted to be like her big sister, Presley. She was the best friend to her baby brother Zane, she always took care of him. She was my sidekick and best friend. She was the biggest daddy's girl. She had the kindest heart. Loved everyone for who they were. Anyone who met her could feel her love and Energy She fought hard for 2 weeks. Longer than what doctors expected. Her celebration of life details will follow soon later this week Will be open to anyone who knew her, and they touched their life in some way."
Kassidy's parents say what happened was a complete accident and she was in the care of someone close to the family. They say they know that person would never harm their baby girl.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.
5-year-old girl passes away two weeks after being found unconscious in bathtub
CHILD DEATH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News