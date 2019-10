5-year-old girl passes away two weeks after being found unconscious in bathtub

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 5-year-old Clovis girl that was found unconscious in a bathtub two weeks ago has passed away, according to her family.The family tells Action News that Kassidy Salas fought hard for those few weeks, longer than what doctors expected but ultimately succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.Kassidy's family released this statement after her passing:Kassidy's parents say what happened was a complete accident and she was in the care of someone close to the family. They say they know that person would never harm their baby girl. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.