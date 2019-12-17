child injured

5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5-year-old girl has been injured in a shooting in central Fresno.

Police say shots were fired into her family's apartment in what they believe was a targeted attack.

The shooting took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Ashmark Arms apartment complex off Ashlan and Marks.

According to detectives, a suspect went onto the complex and fired through the door of a unit.

Inside, there was a family a five - a father, mother and their three children.

Their five-year-old daughter was struck.



Police say a bullet or bullet fragment hit the 5-year-old's left eye, but she is expected to be ok.

"They were inside not doing anything in particular when all of a sudden shots rang out and rounds started coming through their front door," said Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police say multiple rounds were fired into the home.

One witness told us they heard at least 11 gunshots and heard a vehicle take off.

Detectives believe the home was targeted, but they don't know why.

Those who live in the complex say they haven't had any shootings happen in recent history and management has been trying to keep the complex clean.

Police tell us they were able to acquire surveillance video from the complex.

They're hoping through this they'll be able to get a better look at the suspect since right now they don't have a description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralchild injuredshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Video shows N.C. officer slamming, dragging middle school student
Man accused of forcing girlfriend's son into burning hot shower
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
New California laws in 2020
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Show More
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News