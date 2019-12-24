FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Fresno family is counting their blessings this holiday season after their home was targeted by a gunman last Monday.
Last Monday, someone shot more than a dozen bullets into their home and a piece of shrapnel hit 5-year-old Kameko Ritterbush in the left eye.
Kameko has lost more than her sense of safety. She's now also lost her sight in the eye and it will have to get removed at some point.
But she is back home and acting like her usual self, and for that her family is thankful.
My daughter suffered an injury, but she is at home. Other people are probably hurting even worse," her father, Andrew Ritterbush, said. "We're starting to bake a bunch of cookies, my daughter still wants to build a gingerbread house."
Andrew says his daughter is a resilient fighter.
He says the way she's handled the situation has even surprised him.
"She's already doing things on her own that I wouldn't have honestly expected," he says.
Andrew and his family are still shaken up by what happened but is hoping to move forward.
Every day he tries to do what he can to restore the security the shooting took away.
"My wife will eventually return to work. I will return and the kids will return to school. Life will continue on thankfully," he says.
Life after terror: 5-year-old girl who lost her eye in Fresno shooting comes home
