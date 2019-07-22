5-year-old shot in the head by neighbor showing significant improvement

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brandon Estrada has come a long way in a short amount of time.The 5-year-old needed emergency treatment at Valley Children's Hospital after a bullet hit his head last Tuesday.Prosecutors say he was comatose for a while because of a brain injury.Six days later, he's back at home and showing significant improvement."He's doing good. He's still being the little boy he always was, you know, running around, jumping, but he can't do much right now because his head is bad right now," said Brandon's sister Ana Estrada.The boy known as Chino initially had some trouble with his appetite, but he's starting to eat well again and get back to his normal life.The neighbor accused of shooting him almost took it from him, according to investigators.Kings County sheriff's deputies arrested 29-year-old Rowdy Paulo.He lives at the next property over and he's now charged with attempted murder and other charges for opening fire on his neighbors' house with an assault weapon or machine gun.The boy's family tells us Paulo earned whatever punishment he gets."Why did he even have to do that? We didn't do anything to him so he could be shooting into our house, especially knowing we have kids, a lot of kids," said Ana.Paulo will stay in jail unless he can pay an $800,000 bail.He's due back in court next month.