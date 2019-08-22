5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County; epicenter located 20 miles north of Ridgecrest

Thursday's quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. at a depth of about 2/3 of a mile, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The epicenter was located on the grounds of Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake and about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest.
RELATED: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Ridgecrest area, strong shaking felt in Valley
On July 5, a quake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for weeks.
That quake - preceded by June 4th's 6.4-magnitude temblor in the Mojave Desert - was the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks