5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County; epicenter located 20 miles north of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A preliminary-magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Inyo County on Thursday afternoon, centered in the same region that experienced two major temblors in early July, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Thursday's quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. at a depth of about 2/3 of a mile, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter was located on the grounds of Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake and about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest.

On July 5, a quake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for weeks.

That quake - preceded by June 4th's 6.4-magnitude temblor in the Mojave Desert - was the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

