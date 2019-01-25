50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 50-year-old man was found dead by Merced Police on Friday. Officers are treating his death as a homicide.


Investigators were carrying out a welfare check at a house on Bixby Way near Bancroft Drive around 6:15pm.

When they arrived, there were signs the residence may have been burglarized.

Officers found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.

This is the second homicide in Merced within 24 hours.

RELATED: Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion

This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhomicidehomicide investigationMerced
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
What happened after undercover cops took over a 'massage parlor'
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Kaweah Delta is now affiliated with Cleveland Clinic
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
Show More
State Treasurer meets with local leaders about Central Valley housing crisis
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
Fresno man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed two people
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
More News