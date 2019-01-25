50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide

Active investigation on Bixby and Revelle in Merced. Police are investigating a body found in a home. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/0Hdl1wKTW9 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) January 26, 2019

A 50-year-old man was found dead by Merced Police on Friday. Officers are treating his death as a homicide.Investigators were carrying out a welfare check at a house on Bixby Way near Bancroft Drive around 6:15pm.When they arrived, there were signs the residence may have been burglarized.Officers found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.This is the second homicide in Merced within 24 hours.