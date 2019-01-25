50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide

A 50-year-old man was found dead by Merced Police on Friday. Officers are treating his death as a homicide.Investigators were carrying out a welfare check at a house on Bixby Way near Bancroft Drive around 6:15pm.When they arrived, there were signs the residence may have been burglarized.Officers found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.This is the second homicide in Merced within 24 hours.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)