50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work

Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary in October. On Monday a judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.
Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor's house in Oct. 2017, and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.
The SunSentinel reports he offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.
RELATED:
North Carolina man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Woman sues Houston restaurant for $20M after alleged rape by bartender
Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say