rape

50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work

EMBED <>More Videos

Man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work to 'make up for it' gets 50 years in prison

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A 20-year-old convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do work around her house to make it up to her is being sent to prison for 50 years.

Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary in October. On Monday a judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor's house in Oct. 2017, and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

The SunSentinel reports he offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.

RELATED:
North Carolina man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
EMBED More News Videos



4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape

EMBED More News Videos

4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 18, 2019.



Woman sues Houston restaurant for $20M after alleged rape by bartender
EMBED More News Videos

Woman sues restaurant after alleged rape by bartender



Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Gamer arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridarapeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RAPE
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for raping unconscious woman
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
TOP STORIES
Family and friends gather to remember victim of deadly stabbing
Family shares memories of beloved 2-year-old days after vicious dog attack
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Show More
Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car
VIDEO: Little girl helps her pony overcome tiny obstacle
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News