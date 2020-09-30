500 Club in Clovis to reopen as outdoor casino

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The parking lot outside the 500 Club Casino in Clovis is undergoing significant changes as the card room takes its tables outdoors.The business is doing more than pitching a tent - they're using construction workers to transform parking stalls into a massive outdoor operation.The casino's general manager says they are making sure they are meeting the proper safety guidelines before inviting customers back."There was a lot of working with the city and county, making sure we are meeting all guidelines for safety. It's a big investment but with the length of the closure as a business we do need to operate even if the option is to come outside," says general manager Manny Perez.The 500 Club is putting the finishing touches on the new outdoor area -- and will finish setting up all the tables on Wednesday.They hope to reopen this weekend.