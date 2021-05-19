559 Taqueria opens new restaurant location in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new taco shop opened its doors to customers in northeast Fresno.559 Taqueria opened its second restaurant located near the corner of Cedar and Shepherd Avenues.Their menu includes a wide variety of classic Mexican cuisine, but employees say the pride of their shop is the new flavors they've mixed into their popular tacos."We've got a lot of support from the community regarding our tacos. For the most part, we just try and bring something new to Fresno," said owner Christian Garcia. "That's why we've got our red taco which is really where we set ourselves apart from the other taco shops."The restaurant is open seven days a week.559 Taqueria also has another shop located in Old Town Clovis.