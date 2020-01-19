57-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 57-year-old woman is dead after being hit by two cars in northeast Fresno.

The accident resulted in a partial closure of Shaw near Fresno State.

Police say the victim was running across Shaw Ave. near Cedar to get to the McDonalds to get something to eat for her family.

According to detectives, she didn't use the crosswalk and poor lighting made it difficult for her to be seen.

She was in the third lane, and the impact sent her into the middle lane where another vehicle hit her. The woman died at the scene.

"This is an absolute tragic event, but this shows the importance to not be running in the middle of the road at night on a busy road," said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department. "There's dangers associated with that."

Police say the driver of the first vehicle tried to stop, but it was too late.

That driver stayed at the scene and called 911. Police say he was licensed and not under the influence.

Authorities are searching for the driver of the second vehicle, but do not have a description of their vehicle at the moment.
