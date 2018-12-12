6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
Six adults are under arrest after they allegedly created a house of horrors for a three-year-old boy who was regularly beaten and scalded.

Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Natacha Smith, 43, who is the mother of the victim, and Homer Searcy aka Omar Searcy, 39, are all charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a three-year-old child.


All six of the suspects lived in Newark in the same house with six children.

They are accused of the systematic and coordinated beating of the child with a belt and fists. Prosecutors say the brutality didn't stop there. They also allegedly poured scalding water on him as a form of corporal punishment.

The little boy was apparently the only victim of the terrifying abuse. The other children were said to be in good condition.

The condition of the little boy is not yet known, but he did survive the abuse.

The family often used the food pantry across the street where workers say they were shocked to hear the painful allegations.

"No, we had no idea of what was going on," the worker said. "Sometimes they would bring the kids and whatever the case, and go back. Because we just service the community, we know they live there. So when the kids are out and we have little snacks and stuff, we give the kids something extra, but other than that we haven't seen anything."

The six children have all been turned over to Children's Services.

All six adults are currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 13.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentassaultbeatingmother chargedNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
5 arrested in connection to shooting spree in France that killed 2, officials say
Man robs liquor store at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee
Teenager injured in shooting in Selma
Family doesn't let stolen decorations ruin Christmas Tree Lane walk night
Show More
'Central Valley Promise' program aims to provide students with free community college
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
DA: Charges not warranted against Cameron Ware for Tulare officer involved shooting
Congressman-elect T.J. Cox discusses dramatic turnaround from election night with 862 vote win
Fresno State professor invents device for patients with hand tremors
More News