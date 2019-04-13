attack

6 California prison guards hurt in inmate attack

(Shutterstock)

CALIPATRIA, Calif. -- California officials say six prison guards have been hurt in an attack by an inmate at a maximum-security lockup.

Authorities say the inmate, Douglas Compton, refused orders to leave an out-of-bounds area of a yard Thursday at Calipatria State Prison in Imperial County.

When three guards approached him, authorities say Compton stabbed one in the head and face with a homemade weapon. He also allegedly punched two other officers.

Guards used batons, pepper spray and fired a rifle shot to stop the attack.

Compton was treated for facial cuts and moved to another prison. Five correctional officers and a sergeant were treated for cuts, slashes and sprains and released.

Compton is serving 112 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He could now face a charge of attempted homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
attacksouthern californiaprisoncalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ATTACK
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News