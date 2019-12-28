6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say

HONOLULU -- Authorities say searchers revealed they have found the remains of six people, following the crash of a tourist helicopter.

They fear a seventh, missing person also died.

The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials say the passengers were from two, different families.

The passengers' loved ones are still being contacted so investigators are not releasing the victims' names or telling the public where they lived just yet.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.

Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Father and son both healthy after heart defects at birth
Impact of younger generation seen at Hmong New Year
Show More
New travel centers coming to Madera Co. to assist community and more
Inventions launching at downtown Fresno business
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
L.A. Clippers star named AP Male Athlete of 2019
More TOP STORIES News