FRESNO

6 people left without home after Southeast Fresno house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire forced six people out of their Southeast Fresno homes Monday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire forced six people out of their Southeast Fresno homes Monday morning. The blaze broke out just before 11 Sunday night on Orange near Butler.

Firefighters said they saw fire and smoke coming from the building, but the flames were isolated in a wall between the first and second floors.

Everybody who lived there got out safely and firefighters put out the fire pretty quickly.

Bob Camp, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief, said, "We were able to quickly get to the fire location, and extinguish it rapidly which limited overall damage to the structure."

The fire damaged utilities to the building and firefighters said nobody can go back inside until officials say it's safe again. The red cross is helping the six people who were displaced.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirefresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News