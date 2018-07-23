6 people left without home after Southeast Fresno house fire

Fire forced six people out of their Southeast Fresno homes Monday morning. The blaze broke out just before 11 Sunday night on Orange near Butler.Firefighters said they saw fire and smoke coming from the building, but the flames were isolated in a wall between the first and second floors.Everybody who lived there got out safely and firefighters put out the fire pretty quickly.Bob Camp, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief, said, "We were able to quickly get to the fire location, and extinguish it rapidly which limited overall damage to the structure."The fire damaged utilities to the building and firefighters said nobody can go back inside until officials say it's safe again. The red cross is helping the six people who were displaced.The cause of this fire is under investigation.