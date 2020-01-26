6-year-old girl shot, taken to hospital in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting after a six-year-old girl was shot near Tyler and Thesta in central Fresno.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the child was playing outside when a bullet hit her in the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

