A 6-year-old Modesto boy who police say was abducted by his father has been found safe, the Alameda County Sheriff's office reports.Modesto Police issued an AMBER Alert for 6-year-old Jayce Cosso after officials say he was abducted Monday morning by his father, John Cosso, 41.The two were found at a hotel in Dublin Tuesday morning. John Cosso has been taken into custody, according to deputies.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.