60 firefighters battle grass fire near Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews extinguished a blaze that was threatening structures in northwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The grass fire was in the area of Palm and Nees, by the San Joaquin River. Fresno Fire said they started receiving 911 calls about the fire around 3pm.



Upon arrival firefighters found about half an acre of heavy brush on fire.

There is a construction site and businesses in the area and around 60 firefighters arrived in engines and a helicopter to protect these.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire. They say they found remnants of a homeless encampment with a leftover fire in the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
