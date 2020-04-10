Coronavirus California

Coronavirus crisis: Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits start Sunday for Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Starting Sunday, people who are unemployed in California will get an extra $600 a week.

The boost in unemployment benefits is part of the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

"Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Thursday.

RELATED: Newsom: CA to provide hotel vouchers, arrange free flights for health care workers

Newsom said the state processed 2.3 million new claims in the last month. That was more than all the claims filed in 2019.

The higher benefits are earmarked to last for four months.


For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Show More
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Consumer Watch: Cleaning your child's car seats
More TOP STORIES News