MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 61-year-old woman has been killed in a crash with another driver who ran a red light in Merced, police say.The deadly crash occurred on Austin and Olive Ave on Monday and involved three vehicles. The third suffered minor impact.Merced Police are investigating the accident.They say the driver of the first car is a 72-year-old man, Dan Gruych. They say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, but they are investigating.Police are cautioning drivers to slow down and pay attention as there is more traffic on the roads at this time of the year.