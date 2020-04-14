traffic

Some ramps on Highway 99 in Fresno, Atwater closed for maintenance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans will close two ramps in Fresno for maintenance on Tuesday morning.

The westbound Highway 180 connector to the southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The second closure will happen later Tuesday morning at northbound Temperance Avenue to the westbound Highway 180 on-ramp from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say to keep in mind the closures could last longer and to give yourself extra time.

Several ramp closures will also take effect in Atwater on Tuesday for maintenance work along northbound and southbound Highway 99.

Crews will work around the East Atwater Overhead to the Winton Parkway.

The closures are expected to end Friday morning around 5 a.m.

Drivers should expect 10-minute delays and should take alternate routes whenever possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatwaterfresnocaltranshighway 99trafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
Clovis road shut down after water main break
Highway 140 in Mariposa Co. reopened, officials say
NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News