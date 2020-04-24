A woman was killed in central Fresno after being hit by a car while she was crossing the street, police say.
The incident took place at E Shields Ave and N Maroa Ave at 9:15 pm.
Police say it was dark in that area and the woman was not on a crosswalk.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News