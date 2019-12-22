Virginia pileup: 63 cars involved, 35 injured in crash during busy holiday travel day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- At least 35 people were injured, 2 critically, in a massive 63-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police originally said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in the accident but the current count stands at 63.

At least 35 people were injured, and two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

At the time of the pileup, weather conditions were favorable for ice and visibility was low, and police said ice and fog played a role in the crash.

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.

This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiacar accidentsu.s. & worldholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community rallies behind California parents, both fighting cancer
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong way driver on Highway 180
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
Show More
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Failed ATM robbery in Visalia
Former Porterville High coach and aide sentenced to prison for sex-related crimes against minors
More TOP STORIES News