FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 64-year old man died in a one-car rollover crash on Friant Road Sunday.CHP officers found the car mangled just after 1:30 a.m. near Bluff View Avenue right after a slight curve in the road.Investigators say the car flipped, but are not sure why the driver lost control of the vehicle.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.