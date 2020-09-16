wildfire

SQF Complex Fire: Historic Jordan Peak lookout burned by wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire has destroyed a historic fire lookout in the Sequoia National Forest.

On Monday, the flames roared over Jordan Peak just northeast of Camp Nelson, burning up the "Jordan Lookout."

The long-time fire-watcher who stations at the lookout had evacuated days before the blaze reached the peak. No one was hurt.

In 1934, George Simpson of Porterville built the cabin at Jordan Peak, which has been used as a fire lookout since 1898.

It's unclear if the firefighting tool will be rebuilt.
