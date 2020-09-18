Creek Fire: Fresno County declares local health emergency due to toxic ash

Fresno County has declared a local state of health emergency due to the Creek Fire.Health officer Dr. Rais Vohra declared the emergency to deal with the waste, debris, and ash containing hazardous substances coming from the massive wildfire.Debris and ash from the fire as well as the more than 850 structures damaged or destroyed by it pose a risk to people, especially the workers tasked with transporting or clearing it, according to the notice issued by the public health department.Building materials such as siding, roofing titles, insulation, or household items such as paint, gasoline, cleaning products, pesticides, compressed gas cylinders, and chemicals can result in dangerous ash that contains asbestos, heavy metals, and other hazardous materials, it said.The emergency declaration will enable the department to dedicate extra resources to protect and educate residents of Fresno County.