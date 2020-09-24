Merced Police arrest 15 in human trafficking and prostitution sting

Merced Police have arrested 15 people as part of a three-day operation against human traffickers.Two of the suspects, 26-year-old Eric Washington and 29-year-old Dashawn Brown, transported a 17-year-old female to Merced for sex with an undercover officer posing as a customer, police say.The others 13 people were caught soliciting unlawful sex.The Merced County District Attorney's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of Justice were also part of the operation.Merced Police say they are working to protect children who are forced into the sex trade by criminals who coerce, drug, assault, or mentally abuse them.If you know anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking, authorities are urging you to contact the Merced Police Department at 385-6912 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888