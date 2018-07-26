66-year-old man pleads not guilty to deadly stabbing in Parlier

A man accused in a deadly stabbing in Parlier pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.Court records reveal 66-year-old Mario Rosales and others were watching a World Cup soccer match during a get together before the stabbing. He is charged with murder and attempted murder.Sheriff's deputies said last month a fight broke out between a group of men at a home along Tuolumne near K Street in Parlier. Rosales is accused of stabbing a man to death, as well as attacking two other men.If convicted of the charges, Rosales faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He is currently in custody at the Fresno County jail.