66-year-old Visalia man found guilty of repeatedly molesting young girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 66-year-old Visalia man was convicted Friday of 12 counts of child molestation.Steven Wing committed the sexual crimes against a young girl between four and six years of age 12 different times. He now faces 380 years to life in state prison.The jury said he was a habitual sexual offender. He was found guilty of four counts of sexual penetration of a child ten years old or younger and eight counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen.All the crimes took place at different spots in Tulare County between February 1, 2015, and July 21, 2017.