child sex assault

66-year-old Visalia man found guilty of repeatedly molesting young girl

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 66-year-old Visalia man was convicted Friday of 12 counts of child molestation.

Steven Wing committed the sexual crimes against a young girl between four and six years of age 12 different times. He now faces 380 years to life in state prison.

The jury said he was a habitual sexual offender. He was found guilty of four counts of sexual penetration of a child ten years old or younger and eight counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen.

All the crimes took place at different spots in Tulare County between February 1, 2015, and July 21, 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatulare countychild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Tulare County man guilty of 41 counts of child molestation
4 accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old while producing porn in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
Show More
2 NFL players help bail out Bakersfield student from ICE custody
START HERE: Remembering the Queen of Soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
2 women testify against man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny
Man shot and killed in Central Fresno
West Fresno residents to finally be rid of smelly meat processing plant
More TOP STORIES News