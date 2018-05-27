67-year-old hiker missing at Kings Canyon National Park

Kings Canyon National Park officials say Stephen McGuire, 67, also known as "Bible", was last seen near Kearsarge Pass on May 18.A hiker who reportedly last saw McGuire said he looked tired and was low on food.McGuire was hiking the Pacific Creast Trail northwards since March. He was reported missing to the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, May 23 after not collecting his food resupply located in Mammoth.Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area of Mt. Whitney and Reds Meadow since Thursday, May 10th to call the tipline at 888-653-0009.