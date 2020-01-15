67-year-old man with dementia missing from Los Banos home

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 67-year-old man suffering from dementia who has gone missing from his Los Banos home.

Jose Octavio Castro Sandoval walked away from his residence in the 23000 block of West Ramos Road on Wednesday morning and never returned.

Sandoval was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants that had paint stains on them.

Bystanders last saw him walking eastbound on 8th Street in Los Banos at about 11:30 a.m.

If you have seen him or know where he is, the sheriff's office is urging you to call them at (209) 385-7445. If you see him, please call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom visits Fresno as part of California homelessness tour
Highway closed in Fresno Co. as authorities investigate double shooting
Grizzly Fest cancelled for 2020 amid negotiations with City of Fresno, organizers say
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare, police searching for vehicle
Stolen items found inside vehicle during Fresno traffic stop, 2 arrested
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Show More
2010s hottest decade ever, 2019 2nd warmest year
Driver chased by deputies crashes into central Fresno tire shop
Fresno High School celebrates 130 years in community
California may require beverage makers to handle recycling
Man shot in leg while riding his bike in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News