Porterville man to stand trial for having chemicals to build large bomb at home, police say

A Porterville man is going to trial accused of possessing chemicals for manufacturing an explosive, police say.

Detectives say the man, Joshua Isgrigg, had previously made references to an apocalypse and mass shootings.

After further investigation, officers were able to execute a search warrant of Isgrigg's home.

That's when enforcement discovered large amounts of chemicals like ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and citric acid, which can be used to create a large-scale bomb, similar to the one deployed in the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.

Police say they also found evidence Isgrigg was using the chemicals to make explosives.

Isgrigg was arrested in June. On Thursday, he faced a preliminary hearing where he was held to answer on all charges filed.

He is being held without bail in the Tulare County Jail.

The Tulare County Regional Bomb Squad and FBI agents assisted Porterville Police in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Corporal Tyson Tashiro at (559) 782-7400.
