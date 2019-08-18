7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police say seven people were shot at a house party in east Houston that formed after it was posted on Snapchat.

It happened on Mylla Street, near Galena Park and Jacinto City, around 2 a.m. on Saturday. It's unclear what caused the shooting, but a detective on the scene told ABC13 it began as a verbal altercation at the party.

Police say three people were found shot at the home when they arrived. Several people tried to get away from the shooting and took off in a car.

Police say the suspect began following them down the East Freeway and shot inside their car, striking three additional people.

The victims managed to pull over near the East Freeway and McCarty Street to get help.

The house party included between 30 and 50 guests and were all teens and young adults, according to police.

Police say it was an "instant party" in which invitations are sent at random via Snapchat, a messaging app that allows users to exchange pictures and videos, commonly referred to as "snaps", that disappear after they're viewed.

Police believe there were up to three shooters involved. They described the suspect's vehicle as a tan, newer-model SUV, larger in size.

All seven victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

People who live in the neighborhood told ABC13 they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.

Witnesses say a shooting victim showed up at a gas station a few blocks from the scene looking for help.

A car was seen outside the home with a shattered windshield.

Carlos Ramirez said he heard a young woman crying outside of his home and yelling on the phone. He learned she had been shot in the hand and called her an ambulance.

"I came outside and I heard this lady crying and she was yelling on her phone so I peeked and looked and the gunshot was going on. I told her to come inside and wash her hands because you don't know if the people are still out there," said Ramirez.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police.
