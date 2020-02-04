7-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A seven-year-old boy is expected to be okay after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Merced.

The crash happened just before 7:30 Monday night on South Bear Creek Drive.

Merced police say the street does not have much lighting and was dark at the time of the collision.

The boy didn't have any visible injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedchildren hit by carmerced
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Delano prison
1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits high school students
Show More
North Fresno photography store once again hit by thieves
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Fewer than 20 Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Process to seat a jury for Kori Muhammad case to be long and extensive
More TOP STORIES News