7-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A seven-year-old boy is expected to be okay after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Merced.The crash happened just before 7:30 Monday night on South Bear Creek Drive.Merced police say the street does not have much lighting and was dark at the time of the collision.The boy didn't have any visible injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.