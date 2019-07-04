'My angel, my brother:' 7-year-old Georgia boy saves sister after having seizure in pool

Seven-year-old Aiden McCullough and his 20-year-old sister, Morgan Smith, are very close.

"I love my sister a lot," McCullough told WAWS-TV.

Now, their bond is unbreakable.

"That's my hero. My angel. My brother," Smith said.

The siblings were swimming in the pool at their home in Brantley County, Georgia last week when Smith suddenly had a seizure.

"I was thinking like, 'oh my God, oh my God, she's going to die,'" McCullough said.

The 7-year-old says his instincts kicked in. He grabbed his sister's hair and held her head above the water.

"I would've drowned," Smith said.

Smith says her brother is brave.

"I know that there are real life angels because I'm lucky enough to call him mine. I have an every day superhero in my life," Smith said.

Smith says she's thankful McCullough was in the right place at the right time, and ready to step in to help when she needed her little brother the most.

"I love you and you are forever my hero and every day I'm only more thankful that I get to call you my little brother," Smith told her brother.

"I love you always, too," McCullough said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News