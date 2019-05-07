7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing at student's joke

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A first grader in Arkansas said his teacher choked him with a ruler after he "laughed out loud" at another student's joke.

Police reports state the teacher pulled 7-year-old Kayden Berry out of his seat by his neck, dragged him across the room and then slammed him against a wall, WREG reports.

"It was embarrassing because I didn't expect that to happen," the boy said. "Even if I laugh, I don't expect that."

RELATED: Mom says son slapped at Raleigh daycare

The teacher has yet to be charged and remains on the job. The school said it is investigating.

Since the attack, Kayden's mother, Dannielle Berry, said he's been given in-school suspension.

"I'm definitely angry ... (if) he ends up getting punished because of what she did and she's still around these kids at work."
Related topics:
arkansaschild abusecrimeeducationschool
