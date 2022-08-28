7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno

Investigators say at least a dozen shots were fired from Highway 168 toward a complex on Pine near Jackson.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 7-year-old is in the hospital and the search for a shooter is underway after at least 12 shots were fired into apartments from a highway in central Fresno.

Just after midnight on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a shooting on 168.

Multiple people were inside the apartments at the time. A 7-year-old was hit and suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't released any shooter information.